Solution to Nervous System Manipulation by Electromagnetic Fields from Monitors is to Wear Orange Tinted Glasses.
Gretta Fahey
Published 21 hours ago

Solution to U.S. Patent Number 6506148   Nervous System Manipulation by Electromagnetic Fields from Monitors is to wear Orange Tinted Glasses at all times while watching television, using smart devices and using a computer screen.    This act alone will more than likely block all electrical signals going in to your brain because white light is essential to successfully transmit digital signals into your brain for the purposes of later technological enslavement.  I have more than three hundred videos of my experiences of partial technological enslavement on bitchute at this link gretta fahey (bitchute.com) and I have only some of them uploaded to brighteon and facebook and some other video platforms.  

nervous system manipulation by electromagnetic fields from monitorsorange tinted glassestechnological enslavement

