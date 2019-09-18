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COFFEE PRUNING - Tradition and Innovation
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3 views • September 18, 2019
In this short educational video, Tom Greenwell discusses ways of pruning coffee, including both the traditional method, as well as the more "innovative" style of pruning used at Greenwell Farms. This latter style, The Beaumont-Fukunaga system, was developed in the 1950's, however it was rejected by most farmers in Kona at that time. Greenwell Farms has utilized the Beaumont-Fukunaga method almost exclusively since the farm's inception.
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