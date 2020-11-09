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The Greatest Election Fraud in U.S. History
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99 views • November 09, 2020
This video exposes MASSIVE number of infirmities in the ballot counting process in Philadelphia and Pittsburg, as well as the manufactured ballots that magically erased a 800,000 vote lead by Trump as of 2:00 AM on November 4. The shenanigans in Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Arizona are also discussed, and you will get to hear individual poll watchers describe their personal experiences at the polls, which provide evidence of widespread and well-organized voter fraud throughout the nation.
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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