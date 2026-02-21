Courage Truth Freedom Call 21 February 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a general call for commitment to these three values. If people applied them during times of medical tyranny Andrew wouldn't have to be speaking out like this. One small spark may be all it takes to create a massive movement, bring in truth and justice, and importantly, stop the next fake pandemic.