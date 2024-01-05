Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Jan 2, 2024
We’re off to a brand new year! And I wish you all much growth, development, joy, and most of all — health!
So I selected a section of a video I made with AJ Roberts that contains pretty much everything you need to know to achieve your health goals this year! 💪
In the video, I entertain questions such as…
…”What exactly is healthy food?”…
…”Do we really need supplements to optimize our health?”…
…”What things should we avoid to prevent dis-ease?”…
With this knowledge at hand, you’ll be able to live life to the fullest and say goodbye to the corrupted pharmaceutical industry that is trying to keep you dependent! 🙌
(Psssst…they DON’T want you to see this video, so help me beat the algorithm by sharing it with as many people as possible!)
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v44rir3-a-healthier-tomorrow-starts-with-you.html
