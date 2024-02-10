The Enablers

The World Knows The Truth About Joe

* [Bidan]’s enablers will be part of his downfall.

* So will these 4 words: “my memory is fine”.

* Who is really running America? It ain’t the big guy (at least that’s the current sub-plot of this movie).





Movie Plot Twist

* Libtard carnival barkers are circling the wagons.

* All the demons are here! Some of them are waking up; others are wailing or running interference.

* Ask yourself who is behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?

◦ Either Biden Is An ‘Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’ Or He Needs To Be Charged: Pick One

◦ Biden Is Too Demented To Be Found Guilty Of Crimes, But Not Too Demented To Be President?





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Ingraham Angle (9 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346625026112