Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Exit This Fraud!❌ (Before It's Too Late!)
104 views
channel image
Goldmind
Published a day ago |

Where I buy gold/silver:

  • https://www.bullionstar.com/?r=938 10g of silver for FREE on Account set up!
  • FREE domestic shipping within the US for orders above USD 98 and one-year FREE storage for new customers!

**************************************************************************************

If you are above the age of 55 AND you are looking to PROTECT your savings and diversify your retirement portfolio with precious metals, I highly recommend you checking out the team at AugustaPreciousMetals.

AugustaPreciousMetals offers a free IRA's guide, where they'll tell everything you need to know.

Augusta offers a unique, free one-on-one educational web conference designed by the company’s on-staff, Harvard-trained economist (The one you just saw in the video!).(I have some more info's about them on my channel)

**************************************************************************************

Link to the (free) IRA's Guide: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/gold-ira-jm-arrow-expedited-4/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1475&sub_id=DepositBrighteon 

Link to the Webconference: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/webconference/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1475&wnd_biden=DepositBrighteon 

**************************************************************************************

Best of luck to y'all🙏

🪙Goldmind🪙

Keywords
bitcoingoldfrauddollarfdicandy schectmanjanet yellenbankrun

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket