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CURRENT WAR Conundrums | YearZERO NeXT[STEP]s | Russia & US [V] China Control Grid Crypto Apocalypse
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1 view • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 7/13/2020 to YouTube►
#2020YearZero #VCipher #WETIKO
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Part 2 of this video can be found on my Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Caitlin Johnstone US Empire/Russia Control Article: https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/why-the-us-empire-works-so-hard-to-control-the-international-narrative-about-russia-576e8c320497
Vladivostok Russia China Dispute: https://www.timesnownews.com/international/article/after-galwan-valley-china-lays-claim-on-russia-s-vladivostok-calling-it-haishenwai/615563
China Supplying Antifa w/ Weaponry: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-03-communist-china-providing-automatic-weapons-to-antifa-black-lives-matter.html
China's Three Gorges Dam is Failing: https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3740835
US Southwest "Heat Dome" Article: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/extreme-heat-dome-fry-us-record-temperatures-121f-several-weeks
Chinese Gold Counterfeiting: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/83-tons-fake-gold-bars-gold-market-rocked-massive-china-counterfeiting-scandal
Venezuelan Gold Coup: https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/british-court-refuses-release-venezuelan-gold-because-uk-recognizes-juan-guaido
Phoenix Mayor Lies about COVID Situation: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/phoenix-mayor-lied-about-morgues-bringing-refrigerator-trucks-store-overflow-covid-bodies
Riot Curfew Lockdown Map from June: https://abcnews.go.com/US/locations-george-floyd-protests-curfews-national-guard-deployments/story?id=70997568
Economist Phoenix 1986 World Currency Article: https://www.goldbroker.com/news/the-economist-get-ready-for-a-world-currency-by-2018-1179
Kaiser Report "Year Zero" Mention: https://youtu.be/FfeHaj-iM_0
Robert Sepeher Celtic Origins in US Clip: https://youtu.be/WQ0vEVaZ56E
Ken Wheeler on Water Geometry: https://youtu.be/I4iOOeIzdSQ
Steve Jobs (NeXT) MIT Talk: https://youtu.be/Gk-9Fd2mEnI
#2020YearZero #VCipher #WETIKO
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Part 2 of this video can be found on my Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Caitlin Johnstone US Empire/Russia Control Article: https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/why-the-us-empire-works-so-hard-to-control-the-international-narrative-about-russia-576e8c320497
Vladivostok Russia China Dispute: https://www.timesnownews.com/international/article/after-galwan-valley-china-lays-claim-on-russia-s-vladivostok-calling-it-haishenwai/615563
China Supplying Antifa w/ Weaponry: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-03-communist-china-providing-automatic-weapons-to-antifa-black-lives-matter.html
China's Three Gorges Dam is Failing: https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3740835
US Southwest "Heat Dome" Article: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/extreme-heat-dome-fry-us-record-temperatures-121f-several-weeks
Chinese Gold Counterfeiting: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/83-tons-fake-gold-bars-gold-market-rocked-massive-china-counterfeiting-scandal
Venezuelan Gold Coup: https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/british-court-refuses-release-venezuelan-gold-because-uk-recognizes-juan-guaido
Phoenix Mayor Lies about COVID Situation: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/phoenix-mayor-lied-about-morgues-bringing-refrigerator-trucks-store-overflow-covid-bodies
Riot Curfew Lockdown Map from June: https://abcnews.go.com/US/locations-george-floyd-protests-curfews-national-guard-deployments/story?id=70997568
Economist Phoenix 1986 World Currency Article: https://www.goldbroker.com/news/the-economist-get-ready-for-a-world-currency-by-2018-1179
Kaiser Report "Year Zero" Mention: https://youtu.be/FfeHaj-iM_0
Robert Sepeher Celtic Origins in US Clip: https://youtu.be/WQ0vEVaZ56E
Ken Wheeler on Water Geometry: https://youtu.be/I4iOOeIzdSQ
Steve Jobs (NeXT) MIT Talk: https://youtu.be/Gk-9Fd2mEnI
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