Sanibel Island-J.R. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge-Sunset on trip in 2017. Ding Darling is a HUGE wildlife refuge on Sanibel Island. It is (was?) one of the top bird watching areas in the U.S. due to many endangered birds wintering there. The environment was unique in that salt water and brackish fresh water flowed in and out of the same watershed. The roseate spoonbill is rarely seen anywhere. There are sometimes flocks of dozens flying in and out of the waterways in Ding Darling.

More info on spoonbills here:

https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Roseate_Spoonbill/id





More info about Ding Darling wildlife refuge here:

https://www.fws.gov/refuge/jn-ding-darling



















