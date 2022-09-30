Sanibel Island-J.R. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge-Sunset on trip in 2017. Ding Darling is a HUGE wildlife refuge on Sanibel Island. It is (was?) one of the top bird watching areas in the U.S. due to many endangered birds wintering there. The environment was unique in that salt water and brackish fresh water flowed in and out of the same watershed. The roseate spoonbill is rarely seen anywhere. There are sometimes flocks of dozens flying in and out of the waterways in Ding Darling.
More info on spoonbills here:
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Roseate_Spoonbill/id
More info about Ding Darling wildlife refuge here:
https://www.fws.gov/refuge/jn-ding-darling
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.