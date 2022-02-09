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I CONFRONT FAKE NEWS REPORTER FOR IGNORING REAL NEWS AND DOING PR FLUFF PIECES! PART II
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62 views • February 09, 2022
I ask this Phoenix Fox 10 News reporter and her cameraman why they are doing a story on a 70 percent off sale at a clothing store(the weirdo owner kicked me out for not being a fake news reporter)in Scottsdale when the new Ritz Hotel is being built with mostly illegal aliens. I also ask them why they are calling the poison jabs "safe and effective" for millions of strangers(it's a felony to practice medicine without a license). Fox claims it's conservative when in fact it's fakeservative promoting the lethal globalist agenda.
NOTE: FOX OWNER RUPERT MURDOCH IS AUSTRALIAN(BRITISH PEDO CULT CROWN SUBJECT) AND WAS MARRIED TO A CHINESE WOMAN(WENDI DENG) FROM THEIR RULING ELITE(CCP) FOR SEVERAL YEARS.
Fox News continues to coverup the record death toll from the big pharma jabs and illegal aliens taking over most jobs in entire US industries(Construction, trucking, landscaping in US Southwest).
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"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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NOTE: FOX OWNER RUPERT MURDOCH IS AUSTRALIAN(BRITISH PEDO CULT CROWN SUBJECT) AND WAS MARRIED TO A CHINESE WOMAN(WENDI DENG) FROM THEIR RULING ELITE(CCP) FOR SEVERAL YEARS.
Fox News continues to coverup the record death toll from the big pharma jabs and illegal aliens taking over most jobs in entire US industries(Construction, trucking, landscaping in US Southwest).
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected]
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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