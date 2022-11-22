Create New Account
We Grow Frail & Sick Because The Jews Failed To Teach Us That Our Crop Land Is To Rest Every 7th Year...
Published 6 days ago

    The 7th Year of Rest for the land is being ignored and your health is suffering because of your disobedience to God. This is why there is a huge supplement industry in the industrialized world to try and compensate for the land not resting.

Keywords
cropsfoodpoisonfruit treesshmita year7th year land rest

