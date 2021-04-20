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Norm Pattis On Maxine Waters & The Death of Justice
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20 views • April 20, 2021
Esteemed lawyer Norm Pattis joins the show with Harrison to discuss Maxine Waters, Chauvin, Minneapolis, and what he fears is the blueprint that leads to the death of justice properly served in America.
Full Show: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607f25c8faf87536708f1658
Full Show: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607f25c8faf87536708f1658
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