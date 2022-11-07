⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1200, Nov 7, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (7 November 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, 2 enemy battalion tactical groups, supported by foreign mercenaries, had been conducting offensive operations towards Nizhnyaya Duvanka and Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ The offensive has been halted by Army Aviation, artillery fire, and intensive action of Russian forces.





◽️ Up to 100 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, 2 tanks, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, and 5 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, 2 enemy battalion tactical groups attempted to launch an offensive towards Ploshchanka and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ All the attacks have been repelled.





◽️ Comprehensive fire attack and intensive action of Russian forces have resulted in causing casualties of over 120 Ukrainian personnel killed and up to 130 wounded, 3 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 5 motor vehicles.





💥 In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, Russian units, supported by artillery, have repelled an offensive of a battalion tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Dudchany, Novaya Kamenka, Belogorka (Kherson region).





◽️ The enemy has been driven back to its initial positions.





◽️ Over 110 Ukrainian personnel, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, and 13 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 7 command posts near Ivanovka, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), Vodyanoye, Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novaya Kamenka, Davydov Brod, Belogorka (Kherson region), as well as 72 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 186 areas.





◽️ 2 ordnance depots have been destroyed near Belogorye and Kushchovoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as 1 depot of fuel for AFU hardware near Galitsinovo (Nikolayev region).





◽️ 2 radars of Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile systems have been destroyed near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic) and Volnyansk (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ Moreover, 1 self-propelled fire unit of Ukrainian Buk-M1 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Novaya Kamenka (Kherson region).





◽️ In addition, 6 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Berestovoye, Yegorovka, Yevgenovka and Valeryanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Furthermore, 14 projectiles of HIMARS and Olkha multiple-launch rocket systems have been intercepted near Novaya Kakhovka, Otradokamenka, Korsunka (Kherson region), Starognatovka, Gruzsko-Lomovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Donetsk.





📊 In total, 331 airplanes and 170 helicopters, 2,458 unmanned aerial vehicles, 387 air defence missile systems, 6,421 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 884 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,562 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,109 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.

⚠️ Kiev regime continued its provocations aimed at creating a possible technological disaster at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.





◽️ Over the past 24 hours, artillery units of the AFU have launched 7 large-calibre projectiles at the industrial area of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.





◽️ Ukrainian artillery had been conducting the shelling from the AFU-controlled area of Vysshetarasovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).





💥 The hostile battery has been neutralised by Russian artillery's couterattack.





◽️ The radiation environment at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant remains normal.