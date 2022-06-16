CHP Talks: Brian Atherton—Safe and Responsible Firearms Ownership!

June 16, 2022: My guest this week is Brian Atherton, a current Director and former President of the Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club in northern British Columbia.

Brian discusses Bill C-21 and the increasing use by the Prime Minister of Canada of OICs (Orders in Council) to push firearms restrictions without using the due process of advancing legislation through our elected representatives in Parliament.

Brian highlights the importance of proper training for the safe use of firearms, including courses for young people held regularly at the Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club’s well-designed and maintained shooting ranges near Smithers, BC.

Brian encourages citizens to get involved in community organizations like the BV Rod and Gun Club and to discuss important issues with their elected representatives.

Learn more at: https://bvrg.ca or at https://firearmrights.ca





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/