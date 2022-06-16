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CHP Talks: Brian Atherton—Safe and Responsible Firearms Ownership!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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35 views • June 16, 2022

June 16, 2022: My guest this week is Brian Atherton, a current Director and former President of the Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club in northern British Columbia.

Brian discusses Bill C-21 and the increasing use by the Prime Minister of Canada of OICs (Orders in Council) to push firearms restrictions without using the due process of advancing legislation through our elected representatives in Parliament.

Brian highlights the importance of proper training for the safe use of firearms, including courses for young people held regularly at the Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club’s well-designed and maintained shooting ranges near Smithers, BC.

Brian encourages citizens to get involved in community organizations like the BV Rod and Gun Club and to discuss important issues with their elected representatives.

Learn more at: https://bvrg.ca or at https://firearmrights.ca


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Keywords
freedomgunsfirearmscanadasafetytrainingchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorpracticerangeownershipselfdefencechpcanadachp talksbvrodandgunc-21billc21brianathertonbulkleyvalley
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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