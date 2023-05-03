Launch of Kamikaze drone "Geran-2" (Shahed-136) from a Single Ground-Based Catapult at Targets in Ukraine

For the first time published footage of the launch of kamikaze drones "Geran-2" (Shahed-136) from a single ground-based catapult at targets in Ukraine.
You can see the work of the starting jet booster and hear the characteristic sound of the engine, for which the drone was nicknamed the "moped".
