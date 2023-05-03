Create New Account
Launch of Kamikaze drone "Geran-2" (Shahed-136) from a Single Ground-Based Catapult at Targets in Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

For the first time published footage of the launch of kamikaze drones "Geran-2" (Shahed-136) from a single ground-based catapult at targets in Ukraine.

You can see the work of the starting jet booster and hear the characteristic sound of the engine, for which the drone was nicknamed the "moped".

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

