John-Henry Westen prays with Mark Houck at his home following FBI raid

President Biden's Department of Justice is out of control. FBI round-ups of peaceful pro-life activists are happening. Pro-life prayer warriors, however, will not be intimidated. Join LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen as he visits and prays with Mark Houck on the very site where, a week ago, the FBI stormed his home and arrested him.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_MarkHouck_Prays_100622

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_MarkHouck_Prays_100622

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten