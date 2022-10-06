Create New Account
John-Henry Westen prays with Mark Houck at his home following FBI raid
President Biden's Department of Justice is out of control. FBI round-ups of peaceful pro-life activists are happening. Pro-life prayer warriors, however, will not be intimidated. Join LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen as he visits and prays with Mark Houck on the very site where, a week ago, the FBI stormed his home and arrested him.

fbi raidrosaryjohn henry westenmark houck

