John-Henry Westen prays with Mark Houck at his home following FBI raid

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President Biden's Department of Justice is out of control. FBI round-ups of peaceful pro-life activists are happening. Pro-life prayer warriors, however, will not be intimidated. Join LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen as he visits and prays with Mark Houck on the very site where, a week ago, the FBI stormed his home and arrested him.
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