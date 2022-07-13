Eric Trump's heartfelt message about the American people & this great nation.

Eric Trump provides a heartfelt message about the American people and the incredible support for his father.

“We fought for 6 years over something that we care more about than any people in the entire world, which is red, white & blue - the United States of America.

We love this nation… We love our Constitution. We love God in society.

We love family. That’s who we are. The Trumps.

We’re family. We fight for one another…