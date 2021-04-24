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Undeniable Proof Michelle is a Tranny,Video Exposing the You Know What
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211 views • April 24, 2021
Undeniable Proof Michelle is a Tranny, New Video Exposing the You Know What
Watch the flip flopping in Michelle's crotch hopping down the stairs.
Notice the left hand making adjustments.
As she leaves her daughters dorm room at Harvard.
Jim Marrs and Alex Jones Confirms Michelle Obama is a Tranny. Alex reveals he is a Trans Zoological.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxyKu...
First Transgender in DC. It’s Not Michelle? More Psych(co) Ops for Michelle's Unveiling
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qFdDfRRWoE
God Keeps Making Mistakes. Men Souls in Women Bodies. And Visa Versa.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJDMh...
Caitlyn Jenner. Clever Psych Ops for Michelle Obama's Revelation, She Is a Man.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdCytN5efFc
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Obama Sacrificed Joan Rivers For Exposing Tranny Michelle Obama!! 2014
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7yIc...
MICHELLE OBAMA'S MOST REVEALING DANCE EVER!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxiYI...
Obama Refers to His Wife as Michael in Speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLE_E...
Michelle Obama Is A MAN!!(PROOF) PT.1/2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IA-tS...
Michelle Obama Is A MAN!!(PROOF) PT.2/2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7B418...
Formerly Bruce Caitlyn Jenner Goes Full Frontal Vanity Fair
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfw_M...
'Gay bull' saved from butcher's knife, castrated over fears he is bisexual
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNwzh...
original video:
Is This Final Proof Michelle Obama is a Man? (Tranny) Why Joan Rivers Killed in Surgery?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJwi1...
Lou Reed, Walk on the Wild Side
Watch the flip flopping in Michelle's crotch hopping down the stairs.
Notice the left hand making adjustments.
As she leaves her daughters dorm room at Harvard.
Jim Marrs and Alex Jones Confirms Michelle Obama is a Tranny. Alex reveals he is a Trans Zoological.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxyKu...
First Transgender in DC. It’s Not Michelle? More Psych(co) Ops for Michelle's Unveiling
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qFdDfRRWoE
God Keeps Making Mistakes. Men Souls in Women Bodies. And Visa Versa.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJDMh...
Caitlyn Jenner. Clever Psych Ops for Michelle Obama's Revelation, She Is a Man.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdCytN5efFc
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Obama Sacrificed Joan Rivers For Exposing Tranny Michelle Obama!! 2014
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7yIc...
MICHELLE OBAMA'S MOST REVEALING DANCE EVER!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxiYI...
Obama Refers to His Wife as Michael in Speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLE_E...
Michelle Obama Is A MAN!!(PROOF) PT.1/2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IA-tS...
Michelle Obama Is A MAN!!(PROOF) PT.2/2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7B418...
Formerly Bruce Caitlyn Jenner Goes Full Frontal Vanity Fair
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfw_M...
'Gay bull' saved from butcher's knife, castrated over fears he is bisexual
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNwzh...
original video:
Is This Final Proof Michelle Obama is a Man? (Tranny) Why Joan Rivers Killed in Surgery?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJwi1...
Lou Reed, Walk on the Wild Side
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