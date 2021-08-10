Central Planners Don't Have A Clue, So Don't Trust The Fed

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Central planning always fails, without exception. Civilization is never created from a blueprint developed in the imaginations of a few elitists. In fact, it's the exact opposite. Civilization is always destroyed by central planners. So why do people constantly find themselves suffering under the yolk of utopians, when the only possible endgame is failure?