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Missing Flynn '302' case report could have 'many iterations:' Andy McCarthy
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24 views • May 16, 2020
The FBI's “302” case report of the investigation into former Trump national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn has likely been heavily edited and there may be many iterations of it, National Review columnist and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy said Saturday.
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