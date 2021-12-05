Prophet Duduman Warns of WAR! CHINA v. AMERICA over TAIWAN! THEN in this video A Revolution then RUSSIA with Many NATIONS Strike AMERICA/ALLIES

this is a mirrored video. Prophet to the nations Dumitru Duduman (now in Heaven). Though now deceased please be careful if anyone is tempted to ever mock this or a true Prophet of YAH. This is certainly no game. His grandson Michael is not recognized as a true Prophet. Dumitru was tested and true to YAHUVEH GOD. China and America go to war then this will begin. Russia and an alliance will strike with no warning. See Amightywind Prophecy 32 in 1999 as YAH SAID through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu that America will be devastated with no warning in the silence of the night and instantly struck by many nations. "America, woe be unto you, for blood shed has not come to your shores from war for many years but you have now called it upon yourselves! I AM yet staying the hand of the executioner for the sake of the few who cry out for mercy. But when it comes there will be no warning. In the silence of the night it shall strike with no warnings. You’re so puffed up with pride. You think no nation shall strike back but woe be unto you America. For when it comes time to strike, it shall not be by one hand that hits you, but by many hands that strike you. For what you have partaken in! Your allies will be nowhere in sight. For they will be battling for their own countries. Woe be unto you MY children who support this war. Your money is blood soaked." In Amightywind Prophecy 24 part 2 YAHUSHUA SAID about Prophet Duduman that he did his best to warn America see below "The wise keep oil in their lamps and filled with fresh new anointing daily. Know this, MY BLESSED HOPE is real, I am the BLESSED HOPE! Refuse to allow the Ark doors to be shut without you being in MY arms. I am the ARK door. I tell you the Book of the Gentiles is closing as Dimitru Duduman prophesied to America. He watches now from Heaven and knows he did his best to warn America. But Oh how few listened. He warned you of the coming wrath on America. For America did I not prophecy from this handmaiden speaking now, that America REPENT before it’s too late for I have saved MY worst for last. But I say to MY Children that live in America. Don’t GIVE UP YOUR BLESSED HOPE!" Also please do not listen to false prophets Kim Clement and Mark Taylor and certainly not the wealthy Evangelical Prosperity Pimps who promote a cruel dark jesus full of lies not YAHUSHUA/JESUS of the Holy Bible. YAH SAYS the Bible is the Book of All Truth and Knowledge in Prophecy 59. ***** Please visit - https://amightywind.com/home.html Please check out Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos. Thank you! Here is the link: ​https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 53 languages worldwide for over 27 years on the internet. You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video. You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994​ You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle! If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc To contact me please click on this link https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme See all Prophecies here https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html