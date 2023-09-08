What REALLY Happened In Maui Media Blackout Is Suspicious

John-Henry Westen
Sep 7, 2023
Jason Jones, Founder of the Vulnerable People Project, is leading the recovery efforts on Maui and sounding the alarm on the mainstream media blackout about what really transpired with the Maui Wildfires. Jones says suspicion regarding the media’s silence - and the federal government’s mismanagement of the crisis - is cause for serious concern about the events in Hawaii. Join John-Henry Westen as he goes one-on-one with Jones to get to the bottom of the truth regarding the Maui fires and what people can do to help.
