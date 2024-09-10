Uh.. We.. Weee.. Uhhh.. Err.. Death of any American Citizen is Heartbreaking - part 1

U.S. STATE DEPT SPOX SQUIRMS OUT OF CONDEMNING ISRAEL FOR KILLING AMERICAN CITIZEN, giving non-answers and statements beside point of questions when pressed by journalists on holding Tel Aviv accountable for murdering another American.

Journalist: Do you condemn Israel for actual act of killing American citizen protesting aggression of Israeli army?

00:21 Uh... We... Weee.. Uhhh... Err... Death of any American citizen is heartbreaking. But I'm not going to speculate on what happened. Not gonna get ahead of process - Patel (1st video).

Cynthia... Here's a video about her being killed by IOF, that I posted just prior to this.

https://www.brighteon.com/6ea7dcda-7cdf-4404-84df-3e9394fd8049

Adding from today:

BREAKING: IDF Concludes Investigation into Murder of American Citizen in West Bank

The Israeli Army has found that it was ‘highly probable” that the American citizen was “injured” as a result of an “indirect and unintended hit by IDF fire aimed at a central instigator." (Kann News)





Strange wording for a deliberate sniper shot to the head of an unarmed civilian at a peaceful protest.





