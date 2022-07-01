URGENT WAKE-UP CALL: 5G IS A DANGER FOR LIFE AND LIMB..!

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Source:
KLA.TV
https://www.kla.tv/5G-WirelessCommunication-en/13921
Sources/Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLGsWDOuXVQ
(ARD-Tagesschau 26.11.18)
https://www.zeitenschrift.com/artikel/5g-mobilfunk-globaler-mikrowellenherd-ohne-entrinnen
https://www.epochtimes.de/gesundheit/mysterioeses-massenvogelsterben-in-den-haag-mobilfunk-5g-gefaehrlicher-als-gedacht-a2706294.html
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org/
https://globalundergroundnews.de/the-5g-beast-system-memo/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jE4uaGdwnAs
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