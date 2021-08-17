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The Psychology of Obedience and the Virtue of Disobedience | Academy of Ideas
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52 views • August 17, 2021
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By: Academy of Ideas
Original URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWMkmljltvo
From the video description:
In this video we examine the psychology of obedience, paying particular attention to why people obey those in power even if it means committing actions that in any other situation they would view as immoral. We will also examine disobedience and how it acts as a crucial counter-force to the rise of an oppressive government.
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Get the transcript: https://academyofideas.com/2017/03/psychology-of-obedience/
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Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/academyofideas
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Carl Jung and The Shadow: https://gum.co/jung-shadow
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
By: Academy of Ideas
Original URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWMkmljltvo
From the video description:
In this video we examine the psychology of obedience, paying particular attention to why people obey those in power even if it means committing actions that in any other situation they would view as immoral. We will also examine disobedience and how it acts as a crucial counter-force to the rise of an oppressive government.
Sign up for our mailing list: http://academyofideas.com/newsletter/
Get the transcript: https://academyofideas.com/2017/03/psychology-of-obedience/
We're now on Minds.com, follow us! - https://www.minds.com/academyofideas
____________________________________________________________________________________
How to Support Us:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/academyofideas
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/academyofideas
Carl Jung and The Shadow: https://gum.co/jung-shadow
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