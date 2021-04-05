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Dr. Peter McCullough Talks About at Home Treatments for COVID-19
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186 views • April 05, 2021
Dr Peter McCullough talks through his home treatment protocol for people sent home with a positive test for Covid 19. His observation was that far to many patients were being sent home following a positive test and being told there was no treatment available, just wait for 14 days. He feels this is a violation of medical ethics when there are a number of effective therapeutics and successful treatment protocols available.
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