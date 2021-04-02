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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0160 - Geraldine Davidson - Story on the crime years later
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31 views • April 02, 2021
The four broke into Geraldine’s home and she happened to return home while they were still there. They abducted her, tossing her into the trunk of her car. They drove around showing off their prisoner (who was still pleading to be let go) to friends. After eating, they took her to a bridge and beat her, tied a rock to her, then threw her into the river, still alive.
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