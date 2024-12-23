BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Christmas Jesus Birthday? Sun god vs The Son of God. Pagan Holiday or God's Holy Day. Dec 25
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 4 months ago

The truth about Christmas Many Americans do not know that Christmas was illegal in America. This history has been hidden and shows how much this nation has changed over the last 200 years.


Email your Contact Info for Our Newsletter:

[email protected]


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8X...


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#Christmas

#December25

#Jesus

Keywords
jesus christchristmas treebirth of jesus christdecorationswar on christmaspagan ritualmithraspagan holidaysun goddecember 25thcatholic church christmaschristmas banobserve christmaschristmas observanceboston christmas banthe battle for christmas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy