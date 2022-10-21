How to Keep the Sabbatical (Shmitah) Year of 2023 [ep.19]

📩 Get the life changing "70 Shabua Decoded" PDF presentation for free at https://overcomebabylon.com/ Today, we will discuss how the sabbath year of land rest every seven years is not something for the Jewish people only, as many like to teach, but this commandment is for the entire earth. But how do you observe this commandment where God tells us it is only lawful to eat of any crop that grows of itself, day-by-day, therefore making it unlawful eat any crop that was not harvested the same day? My guests and I will show you just how easy it is to keep this law for a whole year. And the many blessings, supernatural provisions and experiences of these three witnesses in this episode will absolutely blow you away. Joining us today for the first time on the podcast is Joseph Dumond, author of numerous books, Nobel Prize nominee for literature, and founder of the Sighted Moon ministry (https://sightedmoon.com/) that has created a movement of scholars that are seeking to be obedient to all of Yehovah's instructions. Time is running out, and the opportunity to get prepared for the 2023 sabbatical year is coming to an end. Discover the secrets of Biblical preparedness, and take action NOW!

