COVID-19(84) UPDATE: ADAMSON BBQ DEFIES ORDERS, POLICE BACK DOWN AND REFUSE TO ISSUE FINE!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
pressfortruth
PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
Adam Skelly has the right idea and he needs our support! Skelly is the owner of Adamson Barbecue, a restaurant in Etobicoke Ontario who recently defied the lockdown orders by opening his restaurant to patrons for dinning in. In an Instagram post Adam explained “For those of you who have eyes to see why I’m doing this, thank you guys so much,” he said. “Thank you for letting me know that we have people in our corner….This is a risky move and you guys gave me the gas to do this.” In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news as police are keeping a close eye on the now famous BBQ who dared to defy orders while also explaining why Adam Skelly is justified in doing what he’s doing because the numbers simply don’t add up when it comes to COVID-19(84)!
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
Sources:
https://ca.style.yahoo.com/canada-covid-19-adamson-bbq-barbecue-ontario-etobicoke-201625737.html
https://twitter.com/joe_warmington
https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-more-heat-coming-for-adamson-barbecue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAwbH3__KzU&;ab_channel=FoxNews
https://twitter.com/YellowCube7/status/1331572386005540865
https://www.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=2070509