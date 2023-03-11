A TRAINWRECK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

TNFM WORLD NEWS 11 MAR 23
https://rumble.com/v2cf9vu-5x5-things-heating-up-all-over-tnfmnews-matt.html https://www.voanews.com/a/white-house-welcomes-chinese-brokered-saudi-iran-deal/6999700.html
https://en.usm.media/russian-ships-with-wheat-stuck-in-the-persian-gulf/
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-733976
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/scientists-study-the-genetics-of-dogs-living-near-chernobyl-disaster-site-180981748/
https://bulgarianmilitary.com/2023/03/10/russian-su-27-was-set-on-fire-at-an-airport-near-vladivostok/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/9-11-first-responder-nypd-policewoman-is-now-a-convicted-felon-for-entering-capitol-shaking-tambourine-on-january-6th-found-guilty-on-seven-counts-by-d-c-jury-rosary-beads-were-confiscated-as-evi/
https://www.iflscience.com/africa-is-splitting-into-two-continents-and-may-open-a-vast-new-ocean-67848
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/iran-enriching-uranium-weapons-grade-nuclear-iaea-rcna72753
https://apnews.com/article/alabama-train-derailment-norfolk-southern-ohio-49e36d8b7f89a8e23ed8cd4e9cf96c55
https://catalyst-journal.com/2023/03/henry-kissinger-in-the-middle-east/
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/crisis-silicon-valley-bank-shows-tech-sector-worries-spilling-wall-str-rcna74311
https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/10/vcs-urge-startups-to-withdraw-funds-from-silicon-valley-bank.html
https://sunnewsonline.com/the-pipeline-explosion-in-rivers/
https://www.dw.com/en/how-germany-plans-to-phase-out-oil-and-gas-heating/a-64952051
https://dailytrust.com/protest-in-bayelsa-over-rejection-of-old-naira-notes/
https://www.rosalux.de/en/news/id/50098/nigerias-polarized-election
https://www.basnews.com/en/babat/798516
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/record-bank-run-drained-quarter-or-42-billion-svbs-deposits-hours-leaving-it-negative-1bn
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-foresees-end-russia-ukraine-war-summer-report
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/farmers-fear-contamination-start-growing-season-near-train-derailment
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/us-cattle-prices-hit-nine-year-high-national-herd-drops-half-century-low
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/us-special-ops-wants-use-deepfakes-conduct-propaganda-and-deception-campaigns
