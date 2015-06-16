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[Jun 16, 2015] Saudi Cleric Was Right: USA Faked Moon Landing - Coriolis Effect Fraud (182K views on YouTube!)
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45 views • May 28, 2020
The Saudi Cleric recently became on online laughing stock for stating the Earth was fixed and did not move. However, we never saw the real translation where he also says that American's faked the moon landing and it was filmed in Hollywood. Mr. Laughing Stock was right. The Earth is fixed and the proof keeps rolling in.
In this video I debunk the Coriolis Effect. Another deception used by science to keep us confused and in the dark. Their lies are coming back to bite them in the ass.
Here is the download link to the Saudi Cleric interview if someone can translate it. http://ubbbk.opendrive.com/files/Mzlf... [removed]
When will the rest of the humans wake up? The saddest thing about this deception is that 80% of the world will argue all day and go to bat for the Globalists who are nothing but Free-masonic Satan Worshipers and they are taking you all with them. You need to start watching videos now and understand the deception is huge.
They used Universities. They used churches. They used everything they could to teach their pseudoscience as fact. It is not fact. It is a lie. Yes, the biggest lie in the History of mankind.
Enjoying My Work? I could use your support so that I can continue doing what I have been...
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
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My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
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I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
In this video I debunk the Coriolis Effect. Another deception used by science to keep us confused and in the dark. Their lies are coming back to bite them in the ass.
Here is the download link to the Saudi Cleric interview if someone can translate it. http://ubbbk.opendrive.com/files/Mzlf... [removed]
When will the rest of the humans wake up? The saddest thing about this deception is that 80% of the world will argue all day and go to bat for the Globalists who are nothing but Free-masonic Satan Worshipers and they are taking you all with them. You need to start watching videos now and understand the deception is huge.
They used Universities. They used churches. They used everything they could to teach their pseudoscience as fact. It is not fact. It is a lie. Yes, the biggest lie in the History of mankind.
Enjoying My Work? I could use your support so that I can continue doing what I have been...
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
Venmo: @jeranism
Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]
✉EMAIL BOB: [email protected]
▶GLOBEBUSTERS http://bit.ly/gbchannel SUN 12PM PT
▶JERANISMRAW: http://bit.ly/youtubetfr MON 6PM-8PM PT
▶TRUTHFREQUENCYRADIO: http://bit.ly/trraw
▶WEBSITE/FAQ's/VIDS/LINKS/ASK: http://jeranism.com
▶TWITTER: http://twitter.com/jeranism
▶TUMBLR: http://jeranism.tumblr.com/
➕PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack or name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history
☑️ You have a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
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