Situation Update, Dec 30, 2022 - Processed food industry sets people up for depopulation KILL SHOTS

0:00 Intro

3:16 Pop Culture

10:43 Europe

18:27 Infrastructure

20:49 Vaccine

52:06 Jamie Walden





- Processed food keeps people sick and diseased, easy prey for jabs

- Rampant vitamin D deficiency IGNORED by medical science establishment

- Scientific American won't tell BLACK women about vitamin D

- WHO head Tedros clearly says nations are using vaccines to KILL children

- Andrew Tate arrested in relation to rape, trafficking operation in Romania

- Don't cross little miss Bossy Pants or she will have you SWATTED

- Europeans totally unprepared for blackouts, warns Austria minister

- A blessing we made it through Christmas Day without more power grid sabotage

- Transportation nightmare worsens: Pete Buttigieg being GAY doesn't seem to solve airline problems

- Australian vaccine pusher Dr. Chin dies suddenly at age 34, after injecting CHILDREN

- The overblown Consumer Reports findings of lead in chocolate bars - why it's misleading

- Insanity of vaccinated people buying organic at Whole Foods, as if they care about having clean blood

- If you take mRNA injections, you might as well just eat at McDonalds, too

- Full interview with Jamie Walden, author of Omega Dynamics





