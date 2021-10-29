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Whitney Webb | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
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266 views • October 29, 2021
Clip from: Corona Committee | Session 76: Columbus' Rotten Eggs
3:22:22 - 4:13:56 Whitney Webb - This clip by Kristall
Corona Committee | Session 76 Columbus' Rotten Eggs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0fkB6vb3lQ - October 29, 2021
Deutscher Stream Link: https://youtu.be/yYanX658Pb4 - October 29, 2021
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people. Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de For anonymous reports: https://securewhistleblower.com Telegram Committee: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia With your donation you make our work possible. Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time. The bank details are: Lawyer's escrow account/trust account: Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Intended purpose "Donation Corona Committee" IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50 BIC: BYLADEM1001 Address: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Senderstr. 37 37077 Goettingen Germany
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Please support OVALmedia as well who is responsible for the technical transmission. Bank transfer: OVALmedia Berlin GmbH DE34 7016 9466 0000 9544 89 Paypal: OVALmedia Berlin GmbH https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ovalm
Whitney Webb, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer, Corona Committee, Session 76, Columbus' Rotten Eggs, October 29 2021
Whitney Webb | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Session 76, Columbus' Rotten Eggs
Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Whitney Webb, Session 76, Columbus Rotten Eggs
3:22:22 - 4:13:56 Whitney Webb - This clip by Kristall
Corona Committee | Session 76 Columbus' Rotten Eggs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0fkB6vb3lQ - October 29, 2021
Deutscher Stream Link: https://youtu.be/yYanX658Pb4 - October 29, 2021
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people. Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de For anonymous reports: https://securewhistleblower.com Telegram Committee: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia With your donation you make our work possible. Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time. The bank details are: Lawyer's escrow account/trust account: Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Intended purpose "Donation Corona Committee" IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50 BIC: BYLADEM1001 Address: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Senderstr. 37 37077 Goettingen Germany
_______________________________
Please support OVALmedia as well who is responsible for the technical transmission. Bank transfer: OVALmedia Berlin GmbH DE34 7016 9466 0000 9544 89 Paypal: OVALmedia Berlin GmbH https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ovalm
Whitney Webb, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer, Corona Committee, Session 76, Columbus' Rotten Eggs, October 29 2021
Whitney Webb | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Session 76, Columbus' Rotten Eggs
Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Whitney Webb, Session 76, Columbus Rotten Eggs
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