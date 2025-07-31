Tuning into the Verkhovna Rada — better drama than Netflix.

“This is the end. The show’s over. Your movie’s done.” — Ukraine’s resident soy nazi MP Goncharenko lashes out at Zelensky.

Adding More:

For the first time since 2022, the Verkhovna Rada switched on a live broadcast of its session. What the Ukrainian public witnessed immediately was... a circus.

A brawl between deputies and shouting from Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk Jabba The Hutt, who lost control and began yelling at members of parliament.

A fight broke out in the Verkhovna Rada during debate over a bill to restore powers to NABU — Ukraine’s Western-controlled anti-corruption agency.

A protest has begun in Mariinsky Park, near the Ukrainian parliament.

Demonstrators are chanting:

“Deputies to work!” and “Independence for NABU and SAP!”, referring to Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies.

Outside the Verkhovna Rada, protesters are shouting “Shame!” at MP Maryana Bezuhla, who voted to strip NABU of key powers.

More, the Vote:

Zelensky’s “Servants of the People” faction made a full 180-degree turn, restoring NABU’s powers they themselves had stripped just last Tuesday.

Ukrainian Parliament Restores Powers of Anti-Corruption Bureau

The Verkhovna Rada has approved Zelensky’s draft law restoring the full powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). The law passed its first reading and was then adopted in full with 331 votes in favor.

Immediately after the vote, the Rada instructed Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and Zelensky to sign the bill without delay.

According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Stefanchuk has already signed it. However, the parliament’s official website has yet to confirm this.