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Permanent Shutdown of America Enacted; Elections Cancelled Unless America Rises Up Now - FULL SHOW 4/15/20
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177 views • April 15, 2020
Globalists are exploiting a pandemic to disrupt America’s economic rebirth – but here’s what you can do to help yourself and your family. Tune in as we cover the real agenda behind the extended lockdowns, particularly as globalists take advantage of the pandemic to regain economic control over the US and other countries. Please share this link and watch below.
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