Joe Biden False Flag Watch: Mass Shootings Since His Inauguration (25 Total - 39 Dead 81 Injured)

On February 9th, 2021 a lone gunman went into a Health Care Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota and shot and killed a nurse and injured four others. This was the 25th 'mass shooting' since Joe Biden was fraudulently inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on January 20th. Since then there have been 39 deaths and 81 wounded. This has all happened during COVID and city lock downs. Based on these numbers Biden could have well over 175 Mass Shootings by the end of the year. Remember the FBI definition of a Mass Shooting is four or more including the shooter getting shot have to be part of the shooting spree. Under Trump in 2020 during the same time period (January 20th to February 9th) (without a lock down) there were 22 mass shootings including 23 dead and 61 wounded. When will Biden be having the 'Big False Flag Shooting' like Las Vegas happened to Trump in 2017?Global Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app