Sonic the Hedgehog - Pocket Adventure (1999, Neo Geo Color)

Sonic the Hedgehog - Pocket Adventure is a platformer developed and published by SNK.



The game takes ideas and design from the Sonic the Hedgehog games on the Mega Drive/Genesis, but the level design is new, and Sonic's appearance is based on the new design introduced with the Sonic Adventure game on Dreamcast. Once again, Sonic traverses huge levels with different paths to beat Dr. Eggman/ Dr. Robotnik and free animals. As always, Sonic collects rings. If he gets hit by enemies or other dangers, he loses all his rings, but some of them will be bouncing around and can be recollected. If Sonic is hit when he is carrying no rings, he dies. If you collect 1000 rings, you get an extra life, and finishing a level with at least 50 rings lets you enter a bonus game. There are several world- Each has two levels, and a fight against Eggman at the end of the second level.

