Immune Support With Vickie Natale- Organic Body Essentials

Join us for a super fun evening with Leah, Michelle and our dear friend Vickie Natale! We'll be talking about Immune Support and SO much more with her Holy Spirit-inspired natural, organic products! And of course, Leah and Michelle will be doing facials LIVE on camera, you don't want to miss THAT!





Leah and I met Vickie Natale at The Moment of Truth Summit while she was working hard with Dave Scarlett and HisGlory. We hit it off right away because her heart is just like ours when it comes to the importance of what we put, both IN and ON our bodies! After two months of using Vickie's products Leah and I are beyond impressed and we wanted to bring Vickie on to talk about everything we love and the routines we have each come up with that have made a huge difference in how we look and more, FEEL. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/immune-support-with-vickie-natale/





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.