BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Satanic Pedophile Bill Gates Forced Off Microsoft Board as Epstein Friendship Leaks Out [17.05.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
160 views • May 17, 2021
Note: My opinion (not something I 'think') - All these satanic pedophile bastards should be put in a gallows in public so everyone could 'visit' them and then be publicly executed by hanging.
That together with all the Danish satanic politicians (and officials) who have also committed these systematic crimes WITHOUT being held accountablewho, and are SILENT about these systematic crimes, which have also taken place in Denmark for years ... I I damn damn it happens... SOON...
And the Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still Pedophile, all holding her hand over him, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, legal system, all documented

Video: Lars Andersen - Hvad er det der foregår? [13.02.2021] (16:53 min)
Hænger tingene sammen? (Links til verificering under videoen)
https://bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/

174,203 views • May 17, 2021
Salty Cracker - 648K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GVFyTfzBQ0I

Website: https://saltycrackermerch.com/

OTHER PLATFORMS:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thes...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SaltyCracker
Gab: https://gab.com/TheSaltyCracker
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9
Dlive: https://dlive.tv/TheSaltyCracker
Pilled.net/Foxhole: https://pilled.net/#/profile/135344

SUPPORT SALTY:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/salty-c...
Cash App: https://cash.app/$saltmustflow
Merchandise: https://saltycrackermerch.com/salty-m...
PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/ycmmuc9z

Mrs. Salty's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChnZ...

Music by:
https://incompetech.com/
Crinoline Dreams
In Your Arms

--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

Mike Adams
The French Freezer Hack Wasn&#8217;t Really a Cyberattack &#8230; It Was an Invitation

The French Freezer Hack Wasn’t Really a Cyberattack … It Was an Invitation

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
Federal Judge Blocks President Trump&#8217;s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Edison Reed
Hidden Recording Device Found in OpenAI Office, Saudi National Arrested

Hidden Recording Device Found in OpenAI Office, Saudi National Arrested

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy