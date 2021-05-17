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Satanic Pedophile Bill Gates Forced Off Microsoft Board as Epstein Friendship Leaks Out [17.05.2021]
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160 views • May 17, 2021
Note: My opinion (not something I 'think') - All these satanic pedophile bastards should be put in a gallows in public so everyone could 'visit' them and then be publicly executed by hanging.
That together with all the Danish satanic politicians (and officials) who have also committed these systematic crimes WITHOUT being held accountablewho, and are SILENT about these systematic crimes, which have also taken place in Denmark for years ... I I damn damn it happens... SOON...
And the Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still Pedophile, all holding her hand over him, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, legal system, all documented
Video: Lars Andersen - Hvad er det der foregår? [13.02.2021] (16:53 min)
Hænger tingene sammen? (Links til verificering under videoen)
https://bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
174,203 views • May 17, 2021
Salty Cracker - 648K subscribers
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--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
That together with all the Danish satanic politicians (and officials) who have also committed these systematic crimes WITHOUT being held accountablewho, and are SILENT about these systematic crimes, which have also taken place in Denmark for years ... I I damn damn it happens... SOON...
And the Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still Pedophile, all holding her hand over him, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, legal system, all documented
Video: Lars Andersen - Hvad er det der foregår? [13.02.2021] (16:53 min)
Hænger tingene sammen? (Links til verificering under videoen)
https://bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
174,203 views • May 17, 2021
Salty Cracker - 648K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GVFyTfzBQ0I
Website: https://saltycrackermerch.com/
OTHER PLATFORMS:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thes...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SaltyCracker
Gab: https://gab.com/TheSaltyCracker
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9
Dlive: https://dlive.tv/TheSaltyCracker
Pilled.net/Foxhole: https://pilled.net/#/profile/135344
SUPPORT SALTY:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/salty-c...
Cash App: https://cash.app/$saltmustflow
Merchandise: https://saltycrackermerch.com/salty-m...
PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/ycmmuc9z
Mrs. Salty's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChnZ...
Music by:
https://incompetech.com/
Crinoline Dreams
In Your Arms
--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
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