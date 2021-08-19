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Those Injected Are Dangerous to Others
WalkInVerse
WalkInVerse
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241 views • August 19, 2021
Leading French vaccination expert professor Christian Perronne: "Vaccinated people are dangerous and should be isolated from society"

“Unvaccinated people are not dangerous. Vaccinated people are dangerous to others. I am in contact with many doctors in Israel. It has been proven that we in Israel now have big problems with people who have been vaccinated. The serious cases in the hospitals are people who have been vaccinated and the UK has had an extensive vaccination program and the same problems exist there."

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