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Committee of 300
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248 views • December 14, 2020
Committee of 300
Sources
1. https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/11550704.html#11962308
2. Dr. John Coleman, “Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300”
https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/4A/4A92FD2FB4DAE3F773DB0B7742CF0F65_Coleman.-.CONSPIRATORS.HIERARCHY.-.THE.STORY.OF.THE.COMMITTEE.OF.300.R.pdf
3. “Tavistock Institute,” Truth Control.
https://www.truthcontrol.com/tavistock-institute
4. Dr. John Coleman, “Tavistock The Best Kept Secret in America,” Educate Yourself,
Jul. 31, 2001.
https://www.educate-yourself.org/nwo/nwotavistockbestkeptsecret.shtml
5. LEAKED: FULL LIST OF CURRENT MEMBERS OF THE ILLUMINATI “COMMITTEE OF 300,” We the One People, Oct. 31, 2017.
http://wetheonepeople.com/leaked-full-list-of-current-members-of-the-illuminati-committee-of-300/
6. James Petras, “Financing and Manufacturing ‘Dissent’ in America: The Ford Foundation and the CIA,” Centre for Research on Globalisation, Dec. 5, 2001.
https://archives.globalresearch.ca/articles/PET209A.html
7. The Constitutionalism Fund.
http://www.constitutionalismfund.co.za/
8. Wayne Madsen, “Soros and His CIA Friends Targeted USSR/Russia in 1987,” Strategic Culture Foundation, Dec. 9, 2015.
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2015/12/09/soros-and-his-cia-friends-targeted-ussr-russia-1987/
© 2020 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Sources
1. https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/11550704.html#11962308
2. Dr. John Coleman, “Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300”
https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/4A/4A92FD2FB4DAE3F773DB0B7742CF0F65_Coleman.-.CONSPIRATORS.HIERARCHY.-.THE.STORY.OF.THE.COMMITTEE.OF.300.R.pdf
3. “Tavistock Institute,” Truth Control.
https://www.truthcontrol.com/tavistock-institute
4. Dr. John Coleman, “Tavistock The Best Kept Secret in America,” Educate Yourself,
Jul. 31, 2001.
https://www.educate-yourself.org/nwo/nwotavistockbestkeptsecret.shtml
5. LEAKED: FULL LIST OF CURRENT MEMBERS OF THE ILLUMINATI “COMMITTEE OF 300,” We the One People, Oct. 31, 2017.
http://wetheonepeople.com/leaked-full-list-of-current-members-of-the-illuminati-committee-of-300/
6. James Petras, “Financing and Manufacturing ‘Dissent’ in America: The Ford Foundation and the CIA,” Centre for Research on Globalisation, Dec. 5, 2001.
https://archives.globalresearch.ca/articles/PET209A.html
7. The Constitutionalism Fund.
http://www.constitutionalismfund.co.za/
8. Wayne Madsen, “Soros and His CIA Friends Targeted USSR/Russia in 1987,” Strategic Culture Foundation, Dec. 9, 2015.
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2015/12/09/soros-and-his-cia-friends-targeted-ussr-russia-1987/
© 2020 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
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