The Ukraine enemy is attacking Belgorod Region again: explosions over Belgorod, wounded near Shebekino - report of a man's arms and legs torn off

The enemy is attacking Belgorod Region again: explosions over Belgorod, wounded near Shebekino, a man's arms and legs torn off...

There were several photos shown where I found this and mentioned below, but I can't show...

Just now, for the second time in a day, enemy missiles were shot down over the city.

8 Uragan MLRS shells and 4 Alder MLRS shells were destroyed over Belgorod Region by air defense forces at about 17:30, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Governor Gladkov before that reported the enemy strike on the village of Rzhevka in Shebekinsky district: 5 wounded, 1 in serious condition - the man has traumatic amputation of upper and lower limbs. Four more injured - two men and two women - have shrapnel wounds of lower limbs.

Two private houses were damaged by shell fragments: windows were broken, facades, roofs, fences and a car were cut.

The photo shows an ambulance and bus No. 104 Shebekino-Murom damaged by the enemy.