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'Ep. 1333 Chaos Outside The White House as the Liberal Rage Mob Attacks - The Dan Bongino Show®
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26 views • August 28, 2020
Very interesting eyewitness account by Dan and companions, of the threatening, obviously planted, so-called 'peaceful demonstrators' in the vicinity of the White House area last night.
Other very interesting reports as well and observations from Dan in this report.
Good video this:
Other very interesting reports as well and observations from Dan in this report.
Good video this:
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