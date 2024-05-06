Create New Account
BREAKING: French Soldiers Were Wiped Out In KHARKIV By ISKANDER Missiles┃Russia Captured KOTLYAROVKA
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

A few hours ago, war correspondents confirmed information that Russian troops had taken control of another strategically important settlement in the Kupyansk direction of the front. In particular, we are talking about the village of Kotlyarovka, located east of Kupyansk. The first information about the capture of this strategically important settlement by Russian troops appeared on May 4 at 5 p.m. Moscow time.......................

kharkivfrench troopskotlyarovka

