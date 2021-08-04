X22 REPORT: [DS] Never Thought She Would Lose, Now They All Lose, Timing Left Up To The Patriots

Ep. 2543b - [DS] Never Thought She Would Lose, Now They All Lose, Timing Left Up To The Patriots



The [DS] is panicking and preparing for the fallout of the forensic audit in AZ. Cuomo investigation is complete and the Ds are calling on Cuomo to resign. Are they trying to control the narrative. Codemonkey Z releases a video displaying how the election systems are connected to the internet and Dominion has access to the system. The [DS] never thought she would lose, now they all lose, the patriot's will control the timing of events. Time is ticking down and the [DS] knows this, buckle up the ride is going to get bump



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