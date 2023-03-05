Create New Account
Eric Huysmans and His Relationship with the Council of 9 - Part 1 of 2
Brian Ruhe
Published 20 hours ago

Part 1 of 2. Eric Huysmans has been with us many times. Here, on Feb. 5, 2023, he starts off talking about his background and the Council of 9.

13:42- Eric- The CO9 sees Eric as an eternal being.

20:20- Eric- There 2 main motions- the ego motion or the mind motion.

24:40 – Tara asks how to tap into source energy. It's a choice.

29:32- Viewer asks what is concentration in relation to meditation practice.

32:10- Eric- explains Jacob's ladder step by step from a mortal being to eternal being.

35:00- Eric- CO9 taps into the 5th dimension

46:30- Eric- CO9 says you are the Akashic records

50:00 Eric and Gina and Julie channel about the Lyra E.T.s who Julie has known.

Keywords
aliensascensionufosdimensionsbrian ruheeric huysmanscouncil of 9

