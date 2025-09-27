THEY HAVE PALANTIR 🤖 THEY DON'T NEED YOUTUBE ANYMORE

Looking forward to restoring the YouTube account, if only to see the determination made in its termination DURING THE PREVIEW OF A VIDEO of medic Paul Gabriel Gosselin over 3 years ago





🚨BREAKING: Due to our oversight efforts, GOOGLE commits to offer ALL creators previously kicked off YouTube due to political speech violations to return to the platform.





Today, thanks to the oversight of Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), Google commits to offer all creators previously kicked off YouTube due to political speech violations on topics such as COVID-19 and elections an opportunity to return to the platform.





Google also admitted the following to the House Judiciary Committee:





1. The Biden Administration pressured Google to censor Americans and remove content that did not violate YouTube's policies.

2. The Biden Administration censorship pressure was "unacceptable and wrong."

3. Public debate should never come at the expense of relying "authorities."

4. The company will never use third-party "fact-checkers."

5. Europe's censorship laws target American companies and threaten American speech, including the removal of "lawful content."





Shoutout to Elon for saving free speech in the Western World!





