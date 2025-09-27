BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THEY HAVE PALANTIR 🤖 THEY DON'T NEED YOUTUBE ANYMORE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
691 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
233 views • 2 days ago

Looking forward to restoring the YouTube account, if only to see the determination made in its termination DURING THE PREVIEW OF A VIDEO of medic Paul Gabriel Gosselin over 3 years ago


🚨BREAKING: Due to our oversight efforts, GOOGLE commits to offer ALL creators previously kicked off YouTube due to political speech violations to return to the platform.


BUT THAT’S NOT ALL.


Thread: https://x.com/Jim_Jordan/status/1970474487809265878


Today, thanks to the oversight of Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), Google commits to offer all creators previously kicked off YouTube due to political speech violations on topics such as COVID-19 and elections an opportunity to return to the platform.


Google also admitted the following to the House Judiciary Committee:


1. The Biden Administration pressured Google to censor Americans and remove content that did not violate YouTube's policies.

2. The Biden Administration censorship pressure was "unacceptable and wrong."

3. Public debate should never come at the expense of relying "authorities."

4. The company will never use third-party "fact-checkers."

5. Europe's censorship laws target American companies and threaten American speech, including the removal of "lawful content."


Shoutout to Elon for saving free speech in the Western World!


https://x.com/AveryDaye/status/1970621234112029104


TRUTH - @WatcherGuru They have PALANTIR … They don’t need YouTube anymore 😁😅


Source: https://x.com/StreamDexInc/status/1970508566814675411

Keywords
censorshipyoutubepalantirdata collectionbait and switch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy