Setting Aside Your Sins

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about how you need to set aside your sins if you're saved and LIVE for JESUS, doing SERVICE for him, SACRIFICING for Him who loved you enough to sacrifice Himself for you!
LINK TO THE STREETPREACHING MOVIE: https://youtu.be/zXdEA1rlrY0
