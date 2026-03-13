IRAN HAS LEVERAGE OVER THE U.S. /George Galloway & Lt Col Daniel Davis

Lt Col Daniel Davis argues that the war against Donald Trump’s targeted adversary, Iran, has been costly and largely unsuccessful so far. Despite billions spent and damage to parts of Iran’s navy, the main objectives—such as regime change and securing Iran’s enriched uranium—have not been achieved. Iran still retains significant military capabilities and may even be accelerating efforts to build a nuclear weapon.

The conflict has resulted in deaths on multiple sides and escalating risks, including disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, which could harm the global economy. A U.S. ground invasion is described as unrealistic and potentially disastrous due to Iran’s defensive advantages.

Support for the war is also declining politically. Some prominent figures previously aligned with Trump—such as Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Alex Jones—are now opposing the conflict, and public support is reportedly low compared with past wars.

The speaker warns the U.S. may face a difficult choice: concede to Iranian demands to end the conflict or escalate further, which could risk broader war or even nuclear use. They also criticize internal decision-making in the administration and argue that key officials—such as Tulsi Gabbard—may need to distance themselves if they oppose the war. Overall, the speaker portrays the situation as a dangerous stalemate with few good options for exit.

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